The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
20m

I thought that Nature commentary was a model of qualifying with uncertainty.

“Although the weight of evidence suggests that hurricane hazard will increase in the United States, there remains a high level of uncertainty.”

Seems to me this is the kind of assessment we’d want to encourage (in contrast to another recent hurricane commentary that was obviously intent on communicating a much stronger claim about hurricanes and their hazards in a warming world).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture