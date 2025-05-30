There has been no tropical cyclone of hurricane strength anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere so far in 2025. If we get to June 5th — which looks quite possible if not probable — then 2025 will have the latest date on record (since 1970) for the first NH hurricane, breaking the record of Ava, which reached hurricane strength in the Eastern Pacific on June 4th, 1973 (thanks to Ryan Maue for confirming — Give his excellent weather Substack a follow).
What does breaking a long-standing record of annual-to-date hurricane inactivity that has stood for 52 years tell us about the detection and attribution of changes in hurricane climatology?
Well . . . nothing.
Motivated by a recent commentary in Nature on Atlantic hurricanes that was all opinion and no data, in advance of the official 2025 North Atlantic hurricane season I thought I’d do a post on hurricanes that was all data and no opinion. The 2025 hurricane season begins on Sunday, June 1.
Head here to read the latest (20 Nov 2024) NOAA GFDL assessment of what is known, unknown, and hypothesized about North Atlantic hurricanes and climate change.
The NOAA GFDL bottom line:
In summary, it is premature to conclude with high confidence that human-caused increases in greenhouse gases have caused a change in past Atlantic basin hurricane activity that is outside the range of natural variability, although greenhouse gases are strongly linked to global warming.
Read more of our peer-reviewed research (and plenty more can be found here):
I thought that Nature commentary was a model of qualifying with uncertainty.
“Although the weight of evidence suggests that hurricane hazard will increase in the United States, there remains a high level of uncertainty.”
Seems to me this is the kind of assessment we’d want to encourage (in contrast to another recent hurricane commentary that was obviously intent on communicating a much stronger claim about hurricanes and their hazards in a warming world).