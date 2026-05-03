A look back at THB in April 2026.

It Really Happened

Following my post, there was lots of discussion and no doubt there will be much more. Here are a few:

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Climate Economics

I have been happy to see considerable discussion of the Curtin/Burgess economics paper, almost all of it very positive.

In the Wall Street Journal last week, I had an op-ed on climate economics, RCP8.5, and the ICAT “dataset” scandal — comments welcome!

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Data Updates and a Look Back at AIT

I updated our normalized U.S. tornado loss dataset through 2025 — extending and confirming our research from 15 years ago. I also took a deep dive into the economic consequences of the Iran war, which I’ll update again before long. And I took a look back at Al Gore’s movie from 2006, An Inconvenient Truth.

I did a couple of podcasts on Gore’s legacy. Here are links:

Also, The Free Press published a version of my THB post: How Al Gore Politicized Climate Science.

THB Follow-Ups and Series

I added significantly to several ongoing explorations here at THB: the widening FJC scandal and Part 3 of my series on the economic weight of energy.

You can read my initial post on the FJC scandal here: Who Actually Wrote the Climate Manual for Federal Judges.

This post is Part 3 in the THB series on the shrinking economic weight of energy which appeared as my monthly column in The Dispatch. The first two installments in the series are:

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The First THB Deep Dive Report and a new Five Figures

I produced the first THB deep dive report, on universities. I’ve been hard at work on the second deep dive, which will be on the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), due to expectations that the world is heading into a (perhaps large) El Niño event. I’ve decided that the deep dives will be moved out from behind the THB paywall one month after publication, so paid subscribers get the first look.

I typically produce much more work than I can share here at THB, and Five Figures gives me a chance to share some of that work. The topics span a large range of things I’m interested in or encounter in my work.

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A Few Announcements

I have updated the THB Series page, which groups THB posts together that explore a theme over time. Let me know your suggestions for how I might improve this collection.

I have also updated the For Paid Subscribers page, which offers one-stop access to PDFs of three of my books (so far!) — Hurricanes (with Pielke Sr.), Disasters and Climate Change , and The Climate Fix . Also available are paywalled posts — THB Insider, Five Figures, and those that share various otherwise paywalled PDFs of my published peer-reviewed work. More updates in the works.

I’m working on the 3rd edition of Disasters and Climate Change — I’m not sure if I’ll look for a publisher (ASU/CSPO no longer does their short-book series in which the first two editions were published) or I’ll just self-publish here at THB.

Note: The annual subscription for new subscribers to THB is increasing to $100 on 1 June 2026. If you have been on the fence about supporting THB, now is the best time to lock in your support at a lower price that will never increase!

Comments, critique, discussion — All welcome!

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