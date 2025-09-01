Maybe these guys were on to something? Source: GRLLF

Later this week, I’ll be attending the Abundance 2025 conference in Washington, DC to see what the hype over an “abundance movement “ is all about. The conference, its second, follows the publication of Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, a surprise bestseller which has motivated an important discussion of U.S. politics and policy.

The Abundance 2025 organizers explain their mission as follows:

The state of the abundance movement remains highly contested, interpreted variably across the ideological spectrum. For some, it represents an internal debate within the left, challenging progressive governance models. Others within the Democratic Party view abundance as a strategic framework to counter conservative populism. Many on the right see abundance as a practical reality—reflected in longstanding commitments to housing, energy independence, and deregulation. Conservatives often view it as a rightward policy shift paired with a broader messaging strategy to expand appeal across partisan lines. The convergence of these perspectives into a unified movement is far from preordained. While many professionals have rallied around abundance initiatives, some influential voices caution against formalizing it into a mass movement.

I haven’t written about abundance here at THB because, frankly, to me it has looked a lot like navel gazing by elite insiders of the Democratic party who want to create some policy distance away from the party’s progressive wing. I was wrong.

The abundance movement is about more than just policy wonkery. Writing in The Atlantic last May, Jonathan Chait makes a compelling case for why the stakes are much larger (emphasis added):

A civil war has broken out among the Democratic wonks. The casus belli is a new set of ideas known as the abundance agenda. Its supporters herald it as the key to prosperity for the American people and to enduring power for the liberal coalition. Its critics decry it as a scheme to infiltrate the Democratic Party by “corporate-aligned interests”; “a gambit by center-right think tank & its libertarian donors”; “an anti-government manifesto for the MAGA Right”; and the historical and moral equivalent of the “Rockefellers and Carnegies grinding workers into dust” . . . The intensity of the argument suggests that the participants are debating not merely the mechanical details of policy, but the very nature and purpose of the Democratic Party. And in fact, if you look closely beneath the squabbling, that is exactly what they are fighting over.

As THB readers well know, I am not a Democrat or a Republican (though several times a day I get accused of favoring or opposing each). However, I do think strong political parties are essential to a healthy U.S. democracy. Thus, I am happy to see a “civil war” break out among Democrats.

Today, the weaknesses of both political parties is reflected in having been overtaken by wings of their membership — Progressives on the Left and MAGA on the Right. A 2025 YouGov poll of how Americans view their political orientation found a large plurality in the center.

How about we put these folks in charge? Source: YouGov 2025 .

Abundance as a political project is far more interesting to me than abundance as a policy platform. The Abundance 2025 mission statement explains:

What exists today is a cross-partisan coalition committed to accelerating economic growth, reinforcing American leadership in science and technology, dismantling bureaucratic inertia, restoring effective governance, and reducing the cost of living. Abundance is not an abstract ideal but a moral and civic imperative: to revitalize the nation’s productive base, support working families, and reassert democratic control over technocratic systems.

These are certainly admirable objectives, but there are also many political issues that the abundance movement is silent on, as Jonathan Chait observes:

Because the abundance agenda has developed out of the work of policy wonks, rather than political operatives, it was not cooked up to help Democrats in elections. It is far from a complete response to the party’s dilemma. The abundance agenda says nothing about social issues; an abundance lib could be for or against Medicare for All, the participation of trans women in college sports, or any number of issues that split the party. It is not a theory of everything.

To that list of neglected topics we might add Ukraine, Israel, immigration, crime, trade, Congressional redistricting, national defense and more. A political movement cannot get very far focused on housing and permitting reform.

So as I venture to Abundance 2025 in Washington, DC this week, I’ll be bringing with me some questions to ask.

Is “abundance” really anything new?

The image above shows the Republican Party’s campaign add for 1928 — a chicken for every pot. Of course politicians, successful ones at least, have always promised citizens more (unless it is taxes). I do wonder if “abundance” is just a rediscovery of 1992’s “it’s the economy, stupid”. What actually is new here?

Is “abundance” just a euphemism for “growth”?

In his 2022 essay announcing his focus on an “abundance agenda,” Derek Thompson explained: “I’ve become obsessed with a policy agenda that is focused on solving our national problem of scarcity.”

If abundance is the opposite of scarcity, then the path from the latter to the former necessarily runs through growth. More housing, less red tape, fewer regulations, weakened interest group veto power are each means to achieving more growth. If “abundance” is just a code word for growth — and mainly the economic kind — then the left risks making the same sort of mistake it did when it tried to replace the word mothers, who are quite popular, with birthing people. It turns out that economic growth is also quite popular.

Do “abundance” advocates really want greater state capacity?

The notion of “state capacity” refers to the ability of governments to get stuff done. In recent decades, the U.S. government is increasingly unable to get things done — Consider Joe Biden’s commitment to build 500,000 EV charging stations across the country by 2030, but left office with only 58 having been built.

Love him or hate him, President Trump is taking state capacity seriously with tariffs, deportations, and the military occupations of U.S. cities (while at the same time possibly flouting the Constituion, as the courts will ultimately decide). The Trump administration’s approach to state capacity echoes Nike in the 1980s, Just Do It.

I doubt that President Trump’s approach to state capacity is what abundance advocates are referring to, but maybe they are — Perhaps they’d simply prefer a climate emergency instead of a trade emergency? However, state capacity has to mean more than just capacity-when-my-team-is-in-charge.

Where is Congressional reform in a “abundance” agenda?

Ezra Klein explains of his book with Derek Thompson:

“Abundance” is an effort to focus more of American politics on a surprisingly neglected question: What do we need more of, and what is stopping us from getting it?

It is a good question. It is great to focus on housing, infrastructure, and innovation, but these are ends, not means. The means necessary to achieve these ends are effective governance.

Here are some things we need more of: Congressional power, rule of law, bipartisanship, non-partisan apportionment. We also need less “procedural fetishism” but how? How do the Democrats rebuild not just their party, but were they to assume power, the institutions of government itself — most notably the U.S. Congress which I view to be the most important of the three co-equal branches?

Is “abundance” coherent?

One critique of Klein and Thompson rejected scarcity as their defintion of the problem to address through abundance:

For a country supposedly locked in the grip of scarcity, early 21st century America is, by any historical standard, a remarkably abundant place. America produces vastly more food than it can consume, we use more than three times as much energy per person as the global average, and we lead all industrial nations in personal consumption expenditures per capita.

While aspects of these types of critiques echo the conventional opposition to growth among some on the left, the critique is not wrong — Indeed, we have too much of some things and want less: such as cancer, obesity, crime, poverty, etc. As a symbolic political vessel, can “abundance” actually encompass a political movement? The power of MAGA as a political symbol in part comes from the fact that it can mean whatever anyone thinks it means.

My starting point as I head to DC this week

In my view, the overarching problem facing politics in the U.S. results from a weakening of the constitutional order and, in parallel, associated norms of democratic governance. I place blame squarely on the Republicans and the Democrats. There is plenty of blame to go around, and we got to where we are in 2025, not as the result of any single election or politician, but over many decades. You cannot implement good policy from dysfunctional politics.

I do not see the issue of democratic dysfunction playing much, if any, role in the abundance discussion. I hope it will.

I am thrilled to be a fly on the wall of Abundance 2025 this week. I wish the Abundance advocates well — America’s political parties must do better, and for the Democrats, abundance is the best opportunity for positive reform to come around since that blue dog at the top of this post.

After the Abundance 2025 conference, I’ll follow up here at THB with my thoughts. Meantime, if you have questions, reactions, or requests, please enter them in the comments.

