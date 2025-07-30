The Honest Broker

I've followed the Climate Change topic for quite a while, and I've noticed a trend:

IPCC Assessment Reports are generally fairly modest in claims, although perhaps giving too much credence to papers with catastrophic implications - I'm not in a position to evaluate the validity of papers cited, nor to know much about papers not cited.

IPCC Summaries for Policymakers have taken a much more alarmist position than the Working Group reports - highlighting only negative conclusions while eliminating any references to uncertainties. This tendency seems much less pronounced in recent reports than in the pre-2010 reports.

IPCC press releases concentrate on alarmist pronouncements, often untethered to the Assessment Reports in any way, and claiming that "scientists" say that certain actions, mainly Net Zero by some impossible date, "must" be taken.

Environmental organizations and climate change journalists extrapolate from the press releases to make ridiculous claims, finding some "expert" or merely advocate to support the claim. One of my favorite examples was in the New York Times in 1995, now behind the Times' paywall but accessible through the Wayback Machine. (https://web.archive.org/web/20091210071320/https://www.nytimes.com/1995/09/18/world/scientists-say-earth-s-warming-could-set-off-wide-disruptions.html) This was written as the Second Assessment Report was being drafted. Among the predictions cited:

A foot and a half of sea level rise by 2100 that would make many river deltas and the cities on them uninhabitable, attributed to "the scientists." In the same paragraph, "some experts" predict that most beaches on the east cost of the US would be "gone" within 25 years. I presume that "some experts" were a different group than "the scientists", but there's no identification for them.

Over time, it seems that the Assessment Reports have been more measured, and the Summaries for Policymakers have gotten closer to the Assessment Reports. However, the press releases have lost none of their stridency, and the climate journalism stories have changed not at all.

I agree with Roger's assessment that a broader, more encompassing assessment by more diverse scientists with more acknowledgement of uncertainties would be the best solution. I'm not sure the current institutions (IPCC, universities, etc) are capable of such an approach. In the absence of such an approach, the new DOE report is likely to be attacked as a hack job by hack scientists who have already been outcast from the climate science field, in pursuit of an anti-environmental agenda driven by fossil fuel companies. I doubt it can change any minds. Unfortunately.

I've only had a quick look. Some good and important info, however, as you note, a "red team' versus a 'blue team' now. This is not likely to move anyone's opinion. Also, too much dispelling myths and defensive language. This was also extremely rushed. I'll need to do a more thorough reading later. I would have preferred some better balance and fuller range of scientists involved.

Disclaimer - I have served on 2 PhD Committees with Judy Curry and she is one of the smartest climate scientists. I went to grad school in the early 80s with Roy Spencer and know John Christy - I gave them the MSU satellite data they used for their temperature work in the early 90s. So I've worked with 3 of the authors for over 30 years.

