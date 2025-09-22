The Honest Broker

Cliff Rochlin
When will climate scientists admit the obvious that government agencies have been captured by climate change advocacy groups for almost two decades?

smopecakes
My sense of the CSIRO and Australian climate science is that they are not explicitly choosing to be dishonest. The climate change narrative - based on selective headlines about studies which themselves make choices in mind of being news and citation worthy - creates the impression among many scientists that science in general is raising a forest of red flags.

So there is a sense of a big important issue that it's important to advocate for. This has resulted in the corruption of the CSIRO. They release a road map of the least expensive way to reduce emissions. It used to include the cost of reducing emissions slowly. Now their scenarios are all slightly different lines that all arrive at 82% low carbon electricity in 2030 or 2032. They're all functionally identical. The Labour government let the CSIRO know that they preferred a report that assumes they achieve their stated goal. Because of that sense of the importance of advocacy the CSIRO agreed with this, making their report useless - except as a red cape that Labour can wave around saying that it represents the scientifically authoritative lowest cost electric future for Australia, because that what it used to at least partially be.

These choices are made in an atmosphere of peer pressure, rowing the boat the same way, going along to get along. They bend the narrative among the social group by often small amounts, that seem as if they can be excused, and that end up creating a sharp and general turn away from the truth. What makes it so powerful is that someone embedded in it can't see the whole for what it is, without taking the extraordinary step of genuinely assessing the belief structure of their cultural group.

