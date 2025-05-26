The Honest Broker

Mike Smith
19h

I'll be more blunt than you chose to be, Roger: The Hartwell approach failed because the goal of the Al Gores and Michael Manns (and their ilk) isn't a better earth but for riches and power for themselves.

The Hartwell approach may well make the world better but that is a bug, not a feature, to them.

W. A. Samuel
18h

Thank you Roger for this post and the link to The Hartwell Paper. I was not aware of THP, but wholeheartedly agree with its well considered integrative framework for meeting future energy, emissions and human needs.

I am still a skeptic re anthropogenic CO2 emissions impacting climate. Admittedly I am negatively biased by the decades of high profile alarmist bullying to no good end. As of now I cannot abide with a stand-alone CO2 tax in the U.S.. We are already wasting copious amounts of valuable American taxpayer funds on various ill conceived (and badly thermodynamically limited) abatement and capture efforts (many pure political grifts). Now at age 73, N2N will be the best approach in my lifetime. Hopefully U.S. policy makers can get out of their own way, and allow for a nuclear power renaissance.

