The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William McNamara's avatar
William McNamara
1d

Great job of shooting down another poorly analyzed correlation of observation and effect. You’re clearly rising on the trial lawyer hit list.

Reply
Share
Wayne Cox's avatar
Wayne Cox
1d

Where would the human condition be if we never discovered affordable, transportable energy back in the late 1800's. Is there no "good" from this discovery? This whole attribution scam is crap.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture